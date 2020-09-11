PRECIOUS CARGO

Art of Shaving – Olibanum + Pepper

ART OF SHAVING Olibanum + Pepper A new scent with old-world charm. Olibanum (essentially frankincense oil) is fused with spicy Indian black pepper to reveal a smoky, masculine scent. The quality ingredients in the pre-shave oil, shaving cream, and 2-in-1 after-shave balm & moisturizer turn a chore into pure olfactory and grooming pleasure. Morning can’t come fast enough! Bundle of 3 for $100 www.theartofshaving.com

YSL TUXEDO – Epices, Patchouli

TUXEDO Epices, Patchouli – Yves Saint Laurent A tuxedo that can be donned by both men and women! Part of YSL’s prestige Le Vestiaire des Parfums collection, this unisex fragrance combines patchouli, pepper, ambergris and spices for that dark, sexy, confident siren call. $175 www.ysl.com

Jo Malone Cypress & Grapevine Cologne Intense

JO MALONE Cypress & Grapevine Cologne Intense The ancient Hanging Gardens come alive in this new fragrance infusing the fresh, aromatic scent of cypress and the powdered woody notes of grapevines with a touch of amber. The “Cologne Intense” line is potent and delivers an enduring silage. $195 www.jomalone.com

BOOKS

Once Upon a Diamond By Prince Dimitri (Rizzoli)







ONCE UPON A DIAMOND – A Family Tradition of Royal Jewels By Prince Dimitri with Lavinia Branca Snyder (Rizzoli) A rare dive into the pre-revolutionary life of the Russian imperial family as we explore the stunning jewelry designed for and collected by the family of Prince Dimitri of Yugoslavia. 150 illustrations and some never-before-seen photographs reawaken a bygone era of aristocratic luxury and elegance. $85 www.amazon.com

ICONIC NEW YORK By Christopher Bliss (teNeues) The ultimate metropolis gets a fitting tribute in this packed collection that captures its vivacity, diversity, edge, and history. The color and black and white photographs by Bliss, whose pieces can are included in the permanent collection of the Museum of New York City are always cinematically moody, conjuring glamor, romance and nostalgia. $45 www.teNeues.com

TO:KY:OO By Liam Wong (Thames & Hudson) Scottish photographer, Liam Wong’s debut monograph of highly saturated photographs are reminiscent of filmmaker Wong Kar Wai. You’ll feel as if you’ve entered a video game, landing in a nocturnal Tokyo that will stun you with its color and Wong’s haunting, seductive perspective. A visual treat. $50 www.amazon.com

VINYL

From MUSIC ON VINYL

Gatefold of Casino Royale by David Arnold (MOV)

CASINO ROYALE By David Arnold Brit composer, Arnold is arguably the only worthy successor to legendary John Barry when it comes to the Bond franchise. A balanced score featuring both lush seductive and action compositions. Presented in deluxe gatefold on 2 180-gram blue vinyl in a limited edition of 2,000 numbered copies. Bonus movie poster included. About $45 www.amazon.com

Dark Knight Rises By Hans Zimmer (MOV) Litho of movie poster and magnet.

“Dark Knight Rises” By Hans Zimmer (MOV) Silver & Black marbled 180 gram vinyl.

THE DARK KNIGHT RISES By Hans Zimmer The Grammy Award-nominated score is both epic and broodingly sensual. The dark melancholy of tracks like On Thin Ice, Nothing Out There, Born in Darkness are paired with the thunder of those like A Storm is Coming and Gotham’s Reckoning. Music score fans are sure to soar on this audiophile treat. Presented on 180 gram silver and black marbled vinyl in a limited edition of only 2,000 numbered copies, and includes a litho of the movie poster, 4-page booklet, and fridge magnet. About $32 www.amazon.com

THE CROWN Season 3 By Martin Phipps In its third season, the series and corresponding music grows up to a more somber and stately sound, but the emotions repressed under a heavy crown peek at us in tracks like Eberfan, Philip, and Sisters. Presented in a 180 gram marbled dark green vinyl in a limited edition of only 750 numbered copies. About $30 www.amazon.com

The Outsiders by Nino Rota (Silva Screen)

THE OUTSIDERS By Carmine Coppola (Silva Screen Records) The nostalgic score by legendary composer Nina Rota for Francis Ford Coppola’s coming-of-age epic “stays gold” in this beautiful 2-disc transparent Turquoise & Neon Orange-colored vinyl edition presented in deluxe gatefold. Includes extensive notes on the movie and soundtrack, and the melancholy ballad, Stay Gold in both the movie and alternate version by Stevie Wonder. About $32 www.amazon.com

MORE…

Addictive Wellness Chocolate 6-Pack

ADDICTIVE WELLNESS Raw Chocolate and Elixir Blends We always suspected eating chocolate could be good for you! Addictive Wellness Raw chocolates are a Vegan, Paleo, and Keto Friendly food, and target specific goals — Beauty, Love, Recharge, Tranquility, Energy. They the best of South American super-foods, Ayurvedic and Taoist tonic superherbs, and cutting-edge holistic health science. And come with a 100% money back guarantee. 6 Pack for $44 www.addictivewellness.com

InnoGear Aromatherapy Diffuser

INNOGEAR AROMATHERAPY DIFFUSER This elegant vase shaped, zen style diffuser may just be the friend you need in our stressful times and quarantine life. It silently diffuses cool mist and provides a refreshing aroma while humidifying the air. We love the wood grain, the Continuous/Intermittent mist mode option, and auto-shutdown feature. $23.99 www.innogear.com