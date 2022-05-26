PRECIOUS CARGO: Vinyl, Books…🍸

VINYL

THE TAMARIND SEEED By John Barry (Silva Screen) One of the legendary composer’s most sought-after romantic scores finds a stunning, expanded release in this limited release 2 disc color vinyl of only 2,000 copies in a gatefold sleeve. Included are all the major cues used in the movie, as well as different versions of the songs Play It Again by Wilma Reading, and The End by Danny Street. This one, like Barry’s Out of Africa, Frances, and Raise the Titanic (also by Silva Screen) will especially delight fans of lush, melancholy scores with recognizable leitmotifs. www.silvascreen.com

WESTWORLD Season 2 By Ramin Djawadi (Music on Vinyl) There’s a few versions of this floating around so why this particular one you might wonder. Because this here is a quality pressing by MOV, released in a limited edition of only 500 individually numbered copies on smoke colored vinyl with extraordinary sound fidelity. The selections capture Djawadi’s versatility as he switches from the pulsating Journey into Night to the Asian-inspired Akane No Mai. The B-side with its more romantic, subdued tone is especially enjoyable. Now available directly from MOV: www.musiconvinyl.com

Modern Love Season 2 Amazon Original Series Soundtrack (Music on Vinyl) The anthology series inspired by the weekly same-titled weekly column in The Times spurs a soundtrack featuring never-before-released songs written and performed by Andy Shauf, Chong The Nomad, Morcheeba’s Skye Edwards and Gregor Philp, as well as original music by Jay Wadley. Limited edition of 500 individually numbered copies on translucent red colored vinyl and includes an insert with pictures and liner notes. Now available directly from MOV: www.musiconvinyl.com

EYES WIDE SHUT By Dominic Harlan, Jocelyn Pook, Various (Mondo) You snooze you loose. So let’s hope you’ve been wide awake to get your hands on this rare special edition of the soundtrack from Stanley Kubrick’s final film, an incredibly dense and highly stylized psychological thriller. The two disc audiophile vinyl features previously existing tracks and classical pieces, but also four original pieces recorded especially for the film by composer Jocelyn Pook. Artwork by Alan Hynes and fully approved by the Kubrick Estate, Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman. www.mondoshop.com

BOOKS

VINCENT PETERS – Selected Works (teNeues) a collection of more than 200 moody, black and white portraits of the greatest celebrities selected by one of the most sought-after photographers himself. Peters’ exquisite lighting and framing makes today’s stars — Johansson, Penelope Cruz, Malkovich amongst others — look like their contemporaries from the classic Hollywood era. Eternal. Enduring. Quintessentially Vincent Peters. This edition includes 30 new images. www.teneues.com

KEITH TYSON: Iterations & Variations By Keith Tyson (Thames & Hudson) Tyson, a British Turner Prize–winning artist, is known for his diverse body of work, including drawing, painting, installation, and sculpture and using various mediums including paint, clay, metal, resin — all of it thrilling, unsettling, and definitely unique. This is an insightful exploration of his thirty-year career packed with 400 illustrations and contributions by leading critics. www.amazon.com

Gold, platinum, diamonds, amethysts, turquoise. Commissioned by the Duke of Windsor for the Duchess of Windsor Paris, musÈe du Louvre. AD15116.

15th century. Elephant ivory, copper alloy. Exhibited at the Islamic Arts exhibition, Paris Musée des Arts Décoratifs, 1903, Musée du Louvre, Paris département des Arts de l’Islam



CARTIER AND ISLAMIC ART: In Search of Modernity By Heather Ecker et al (Thames & Hudson) An exquisite and illuminating book on the artistic debt Cartier owes to the Islamic arts whose geometric shapes, color combinations, and motifs found new life in the luxury designer’s jewelry. We are treated to rare materials from the Cartier archives, dazzling photographs, and insights from distinguished scholars. The book accompanies a major exhibition at the Musée des Arts Decoratifs, Paris, and the Dallas Museum of Art. www.amazon.com

THE JAGUAR BOOK By Rene Staud (teNeues) Sexy, temperamental, powerful – there are myriad adjectives that personify the legendary British car with a diehard global following that includes royalty. Celebrating the 60th anniversary of the E-Type, this new book from automobile photographer René Staud captures iconic Jaguar designs including the XK 140, the SS90 from the 1930s, and Jaguar’s first electric car, the I-Pace. Leafing through the 175 sumptuous photographs may be the next best thing to riding the cat. www.teneues.com

VNGRD By Paolo Budua (Rizzoli) The hip Milanese clothing line created by a group of designers who lived at the heart of the city’s underground gets an in-depth and celebratory treatment in this flashy book. The trendsetting brand has collaborated with Stüssy, SUPREME, FUCT and Slam Jam among others, and boasts a cult following that includes Kanye West. Easy to see why as you flip through this archive featuring some never before seen pieces and even a behind the scenes look. www.amazon.com

Vo Trong Nghia: Building Nature: Green/Bamboo (Thames & Hudson) A stunning 2-volume, career spanning monograph on the works of Vietnamese architect Vo Trong Nghia, whose adherence to the Five Precepts of Buddhist teaching, green architecture, and bamboo as a building material are leading the movement towards green architecture and sustainable practices as evidenced in his resort complexes, art installations, and his game-changing series of residences. Just perusing these books make you breathe easy, making you wonder what humanity can achieve if they create mindfully. www.amazon.com

Ralph Lauren’s Polo Shirt (Rizzoli) Just in time to celebrate the brand’s 50th Anniversary, this compact yet sturdy 544-page tome recounts the history and evolution of this classic as well as the very lifestyle that it embodies. Packed with gorgeous photographs and fascinating stories by celebs and fans alike. Includes a foreword by Lauren and an introduction by Academy Award winning filmmaker Ken Burns. www.amazon.com

And Finally…DIOR New Looks By Jérôme Gautier (Thames & Hudson) Published to commemorate the 75th anniversary of Dior’s first collection, this book features fashion plates from Dior’s own time as well as the couture house’s creations from each decade by designers like Raf Simmons, John Galliano, Mark Bohan, and Maria Grazia Chiuri with chapters dedicated to the the evening gown, the silhouette and more. GEORGE CONDO – Painting Reconfigured By Simon Baker (Thames & Hudson) Whimsical, amusing, superbly creative; Condo’s innovative and ironically original abstract creations from the 80’s until the present are celebrated in this thorough and exciting volume by curator, Simon Baker, and features 338 color illustrations to draw you in and mesmerize. www.amazon.com

SCAPEGRACE Premium Black Gin Whoever said it needed to be clear? We were instantly enamored with the hefty etched bottle, but even more impressed with the contents of this New Zealand import which is distilled in a a 19th century John Dore whisky still. Crisp, clean with notes of sunny fruit. The gin draws it unique black color through the infused botanicals, which include Aronia berry, butterfly pea, saffron, pineapple and sweet potato, but, like a consummate social butterfly, changes its colors as it meets a mixer. It was black, now its purple, now its…www.scapegracedistillery.com

AMASS DRY GIN Small batch, and proud to call Los Angeles home! This complex yet subtle gin gets its mojo from 29 organic botanicals, 11 of which come from California, with several growing in Master Distiller, Morgan McLachlan’s own backyard. While promoted as a citrus-forward type, we found it delightfully albeit softly floral with the cardamom and hibiscus teasing through. Great with a mixer, but tastier as a gin martini (with maybe a touch of Elderflower). www.amass.com