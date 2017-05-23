THE SCENE: Hip n’ Happening Events

From left, Jackie Jacobs, Frankie Valli and cast member Mark Ballas pose during the post-show celebration after the opening night performance of "Jersey Boys" at Center Theatre Group/Ahmanson Theatre on Thursday, May 18, 2017, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ryan Miller/Capture Imaging)

JERSEY BOYS The opening night performance of “Jersey Boys” at Center Theatre Group/Ahmanson Theatre on Thursday, May 18, 2017, in Los Angeles was a roaring hit, made even more spectacular with the personal appearance of Frankie Valli himself. A non-stop extravaganza of nostalgic hits interspersed with humor and riveting drama from an uber-talented cast brought the audience to a rousing ovation.

JEFFREY SANKER’S WHITE PARTY 2017 More than 30,000 people descended on Palm Springs to celebrate the White Party in its 28th year from May 5th to 8th. Jeffrey Sanker’s iconic dance and music event featured 80’s pop star, Belinda Carlisle, dance music diva, Maya Simantov and superstar DJs including the duo of Rosabel, DJ Aron Abikzer and DJ Suri. The countdown for next year has already begin so be sure to keep an eye on the official website here.

A WALK ON WATER (AWOW) Fundraiser On Saturday, April 29th the nonprofit providing surf therapy to children with special needs had its first annual fundraiser at Malibu Wines. It was hosted by influential figures including Pierce Brosnan, Celia Imrie, Esai Morales, Brandon Boyd, Shaun & Carla Tomson, Scott Caan, Kassia Meador, Reef McIntosh, Julie Gilhart, John Paul & Eloise DeJoria, Master Jean Jacques, and Jobi Manson. Guests gathered for a casually elegant evening featuring specialty cocktails from Patrón Tequila, Malibu Wines and Cismontane Brewing Co., and paired with a selection of gourmet food trucks. The music of DJ Big Drop entertained guests throughout the evening.

