The Essence of Whitney: A Tribute by Gennine Francis

Since its debut on October 18 and 19, 2014, this Whitney Houston tribute concert has exceeded the expectations of both die-hard and casual fans of Whitney Houston. Anyone would agree that those are mighty big shoes to fill, but audiences also agree that Gennine Francis does so effortlessly and with grace. Las Vegas audiences will have the opportunity to experience The Essence of Whitney on September 9, 2017 at the Cashman Center Theatre. Visit The Essence of Whitney for tickets and information.

— Warner Alas.