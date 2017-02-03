Los Angeles Events: Winter/Spring 2017

Your guide to the best and biggest events in the city. Theatre, parties, premieres…check out what the season has in store for you!

ZOOT SUIT played to packed houses in L.A. for nearly a year before becoming Broadway’s first Chicano play and a major motion picture. Now, the Taper stage will once again be filled with a company of 25 mesmerizing actors, singers, and dancers weaving fact and fiction together as they portray the events surrounding the infamous 1942 Sleepy Lagoon murder. Mark Taper Forum, DTLA.

GOOD GRIEF Nkechi was a good Nigerian girl. She did everything right. Went to med school. Made plans. Then life happened. And plans changed. A first-generation coming-of-age journey of love, loss, and growing into adulthood, Good Grief follows Nkechi as she navigates Pennsylvania’s suburbs alongside her childhood crush, her would-be-philosopher brother—the king of the cul-de-sac—and her immigrant parents. Kirk Douglas Theatre, Culver City.

FUN HOME received raves from critics and audiences alike, winning five 2015 Tony Awards® including Best Musical and making history along the way. Based on Alison Bechdel’s best-selling graphic memoir, Fun Home introduces us to Alison at three different ages as she explores and unravels the many mysteries of her childhood. Ahmanson Theatre, DTLA.

JEFFREY SANKER PRESENTS WHITE PARTY The biggest gay dance party festival returns to Palm Springs from May 5 – 8 this year and boasts an impressive lineup of DJs including DJs Aron, Dan Slater and Suri. Theme nights, poolside parties and the favorite, Sunday T-Dance promise to make this another memorable extravaganza. www.jeffreysanker.com

SALOME Adapted from the scandalous play by Oscar Wilde, Salome is a seductively beautiful tapestry of the subconscious. The princess Salome becomes infatuated by her stepfather’s prisoner, John the Baptist and she determines to have him…whatever the cost. One of the great singing actresses of our time, Patricia Racette (The Ghosts of Versailles) returns in the title role, with Tómas Tómasson (star of The Flying Dutchman in 2013) as the doomed prophet. February 18 – March 19 LA Opera, DTLA