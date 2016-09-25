Jason Mraz & Jesse Billauer: Host Beachfront Benefit in Santa Monica 

Grammy Award-winning performer Jason Mraz roused the crowds with a heart rendering performance as he hosted the 12th Annual Night By The Ocean fundraiser at the Jonathan Club in Santa Monica on Saturday, Sept 24. See video below.

Joining him in live performances at sunset were also Pepper and the Latin rhythms of Los Pinguos from Buenos Aires, Argentina. The event benefited the non-profit Life Rolls On, founded by champion quadriplegic surfer Jesse Billauer and dedicated to improving the quality of life for young people affected by spinal cord injury. These heroic individuals demonstrate how adaptive surfing and skating can inspire infinite possibilities beyond paralysis.

Jesse was one of the top 100 junior surfers in the world, a month away from turning professional, when a wave threw him headfirst into a sandbar. The impact broke his sixth vertebrae, instantly rendering him a quadriplegic. But Jesse decided his story would not end that day in the ocean. With the help of the surf community, he pioneered adaptive equipment, rallied loyal volunteers, and now leads thousands of wheelchair athletes into the freedom of surfing and skating. And in 2015, Jesse won the gold medal in the ISA World Adaptive Surfing Championship … proof that everything in life is possible.

A lavish Brazilian style barbecue on the beach laid out freshly grilled Anticucho Beef, Chimichiru Chicken, Shrimp Scampi and Pesto Salmon. Mark your calendars for next year’s event as this is one classy party you won’t want to miss!

— Ghalib Dhalla